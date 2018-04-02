Clutch Queen: Arike Ogunbowale Hits ANOTHER Insane Buzzer Beater

Just incase her buzzer-beater against UConn wasn’t enough, Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale just cemented her status as an NCAA legend with another game-winning shot.
She already shocked the undefeated UConn Huskies with an overtime dagger earlier this week.
Who would have guessed that she was only getting started with the big dogs?
As we publish this, @Arike_O has under 10,000 Twitter followers. A lot more people will know the Milwaukee native’s name after this.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma certainly doesn’t take her for a joke anymore.
