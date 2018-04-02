Winnie Mandela Dead At 81

Winnie Madikizela Mandela, South African anti-apartheid campaigner & civil rights activist has passed away.

Winnie Madikizela Mandela was the former wife of South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela. She was married to Mandela for 38 years, 27 of which Nelson was unjustly in prison. They had two children together.

Winnie was a South African activist and politician herself who has held several government positions and headed the African National Congress Women’s League. She was a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee.

Winnie had reportedly been very ill for years now, and was recently admitted to a hospital with a kidney infection.

