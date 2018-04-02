People Spent Hours Of Their April Fool’s Day On Google Maps Trying To Find Waldo

In a fun, April Fool’s Day twist, Waldo has taken over Google Maps for a limited time.

For one weekend only, whenever you open Google Maps on either your phone or desktop computer, you will see Waldo pop up on the upper lefthand corner of your screen. He waves at you, and after you click on him, you will be prompted to play the lovable game.

Waldo and his friends just left Google in California for an awesome adventure. Can you spot them with Google Maps?

When you find him, don’t forget to let us know with #WaldoMaps! https://t.co/jIFTOOgrUm pic.twitter.com/bparGZOWw4 — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 31, 2018

The screen transforms into the old storybook format we all know and love, with Waldo and his friends Woof, Wenda, Wizard Whitebeard, and Odlaw, all hiding throughout six different locations around the world. The game left people spending hours of their weekend trying to find Waldo and all of his crew, but most everybody agrees the hard work was worth it.

Well I spent about 3hrs so far playing #WheresWaldo on Google Maps. I'm STILL stuck on Level 4 – Buñol, Spain Tomato festival. My eyes are all goofy from these colors. #GoogleMaps #waldomaps pic.twitter.com/lHFH5VQQAt — A.C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) March 31, 2018

Today is the perfect Sunday morning for me, I found all six levels and got a new badge. The game was excellent. Level four was hard, it took 15 mins to find the tail section only. Thank you @Googlemaps #LocalGuides #WaldoMaps #WallyMaps #AprilFoolDay2018 pic.twitter.com/Fz4CJmtEzr — Dr. Shaunak Das (@shaunakdass) April 1, 2018

Thank you @googlemaps for the fun! It took a while to find the secret level, but I'm proud to be a Where's Waldo Master! #WaldoMaps #WheresWaldo pic.twitter.com/OUqzKKOPOF — Abra S (@AbraShen) March 31, 2018

Just lost an hour of my life playing Where's Wally on @googlemaps 🔍 #WaldoMaps pic.twitter.com/0RSqOouyAM — Kristie 🕵️‍♀️ (@kristiekinghorn) March 31, 2018

Everyone who finds all of the characters for each level gets awarded with a special badge–so try if you dare. But if you think you won’t get sucked into spending hours on finding Waldo and the whole clan, think again.

