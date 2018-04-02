Entertainment
Jay-Z Teases David Letterman Appearance With Impersonation Of Snoop Dogg & Eminem

The rap legend breaks down what makes a great rapper.

Global Grind
Jay-Z with David Letterman 2

Source: Joe Pugliese/Netflix / Netflix

David Letterman‘s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has already brought on some major guests such as Barack Obama and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Now, Letterman is bringing on a rap legend with Jay-Z set to appear on the show this upcoming Friday. If you’re excited about what Jigga has to say, Netflix gave a little teaser on the topics of discussion. Watch Jay describe what makes a great rapper below where he tries his best impersonations of Snoop Dogg and Eminem. 

 

