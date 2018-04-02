Woman Accidentally Shoots Man In The Head On Facebook Live

If you needed a reason to not play with guns then a video shared over the weekend highlights why playing with guns is a horrible idea. Three people were sitting in a car at a Valero gas station near Southmore Blvd and Almeda Road in Houston. When the woman was playing with a gun, the guy who would end up getting shot voice he was uncomfortable with her playing with the gun and pointing it at him.

That’s when she doubled down and continued pointing the gun at him as a man in the back said the clip wasn’t in the gun. A bullet hit the guy in the head.

According to KHOU11 the man is currently on life support with the shooter telling the police it was an accident.

The victim has a child, as pointed out by rapper Zoey Dollaz.

Dawg had a baby man wtf 💔😢😪 pic.twitter.com/vPRlgJMTOG — zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 2, 2018

