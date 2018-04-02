Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The Train Make You Uncomfortable?

Only in New York can you do wild things like smoke weed on the train and folks don’t automatically call the police.

One commuter got extremely lucky after sparking a huge blunt on the Subway and blowing it down like it was 420. You can tell some folks felt uncomfortable, until the culprit passed the joint around to his fellow commuters. Legendary:

I was mad watching him smoke on the train…but when he passed it and everyone was with the shits, it brought a smile to my face kinda lmfao. 😂😩😂 pic.twitter.com/CUn2VbCUrd — KELLY S. 💋 (@Kissedby_k) April 1, 2018

Would you join the rotation? Or are you telling the police as soon as the train stops? At least he was kind enough to share.

