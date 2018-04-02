Michael Johnson Acquitted In Baltimore Murder Trial

A Baltimore City judge granted judgment of acquittal for Michael Johnson who was charged with killing 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes in December 2010 while she was in Baltimore visiting her family.There was not enough evidence to find Johnson guilty, the judge said.
Source: Baltimore.CBSlocal
