Michael Johnson Acquitted In Baltimore Murder Trial

A Baltimore City judge granted judgment of acquittal for Michael Johnson who was charged with killing 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes in December 2010 while she was in Baltimore visiting her family.There was not enough evidence to find Johnson guilty, the judge said.

Source: Baltimore.CBSlocal

