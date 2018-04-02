News & Gossip
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 5: Atima Omara, Political Strategist

Black women have been a central force in American politics and we intend to stay.

kysdc Staff
SpeakHER graphic: Episode 5

Source: iOne Creative Services

This week’s episode is all about anticipating midterm elections. Host Charise Frazier sits down with political strategist Atima Omara to get a deep dive into the historic legacy of Black women’s involvement in American politics. Will 2018 be politics as usual or will we begin to forge ahead into a new era, one where the disenfranchised take their stage in the political arena?

