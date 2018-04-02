Hacked: Credit Card Data Stolen From Over 5 Million Saks Fifth Avenue And Lord & Taylor Customers

Have you checked your bank accounts for fraudulent activity recently? If not, you might want to add that to your “To Do” list.

Countless customers shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor have become the victims of a data breach after hackers stole more than 5 million credit and debit card numbers. The cybercriminal group, known as Fin7, reportedly targeted physical stores in New York and New Jersey “by installing software in cash register systems that relayed credit card numbers back to the hackers until last month,” Mashable reports.

Gemini Advisory, the cybersecurity company that first reported the data breach, claims that so far Fin7 has put 125,000 of the stolen credit card numbers up for sale on the dark web. According to Gemini Advisory this isn’t the biggest breach to happen to a major retailer, but it is one of the most disastrous, as it will be harder for banks to catch fraudulent activity. Mashable states, “While a sudden expensive purchase would look suspicious from someone who usually shops at Target, it might seem innocuous coming from the types of customers who often shop at Saks or Lord and Taylor.”

The Hudson Bay Company owns both stores and reportedly said in a statement to The NY Times, “Once we have more clarity around the facts, we will notify our customers quickly and will offer those impacted free identity protection services, including credit and web monitoring.”

As for Fin7, this is far from their first rodeo. As Mashable relays, the cybercriminal ring has hacked many American retailers, including Whole Foods, Chipotle, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and even Trump Hotels. Whether you have money to blow or you’re just doing some regular, regular grocery shopping, it seems no one is safe. We will continue to keep you updated on the latest in the Saks Fifth Ave and Lord & Taylor breach, so stay tuned and keep your credit cards close.