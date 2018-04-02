Entertainment
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs. Officer’ Has Finally Come To Life In The Cutest Way

Lil Wayne #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLPics.com / ATLPics.com

Lil Wayne was somewhat of a prophet when he rapped about hooking up with a woman police officer in his 2008 track “Mrs. Officer”. One guy tried his luck with 5-0 as he was getting pulled over for a speeding ticket.

He asked the woman that pulled him over for her telephone number, and do you think she gave it to him?

Man listen he was ready to risk it all

She still gave the guy a ticket, but at least he went home with a police officers phone number.

Shoot your shot gentlemen — and ladies. Check out “Mrs. Officer” above to refresh your memory.

