It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs. Officer’ Has Finally Come To Life In The Cutest Way

Lil Wayne was somewhat of a prophet when he rapped about hooking up with a woman police officer in his 2008 track “Mrs. Officer”. One guy tried his luck with 5-0 as he was getting pulled over for a speeding ticket.

He asked the woman that pulled him over for her telephone number, and do you think she gave it to him?

She still gave the guy a ticket, but at least he went home with a police officers phone number.

Shoot your shot gentlemen — and ladies. Check out “Mrs. Officer” above to refresh your memory.

