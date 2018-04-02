Jim Jones ft. Yo Gotti, Trav & 5AM “Chicken Fried Rice,” Tinashe ft. Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana “Me Do Bad” & More | Daily Visuals 4.2.18

Jim Jones might be balling but he knows good food isn’t always going to cost an arm and a leg.

He proves that point in his Yo Gotti, Trav and 5AM assisted visuals to “Chicken Fried Rice” where the crew munch on some Chinese takeout (not Mr. Chow) and order some bodega chopped cheese sammiches. Chopped cheese is the real MVP on them weekend nights.

From the block to the burbs, Tinashe hollers at Ty Dolla $ign and French Montana to a party out at a private estate in the colorful clip to “Me So Bad.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Leon Bridges, and more.

JIM JONES FT. YO GOTTI, TRAV & 5AM – “CHICKEN FRIED RICE”

TINASHE FT. TY DOLLA $IGN & FRENCH MONTANA – “ME SO BAD”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “DIAMOND TEETH SAMURAI”

NICK CANNON, CONCEITED, CHARLIE CLIPS, HITMAN HOLLA – “F*CK THE POLICE REMIX”

LEON BRIDGES – “BET AIN’T WORTH THE HAND”

SLAUGHTER GANG TIP – “MINK COAT”

TRILL SAMMY FT. SLIM JXMMI – “FEEL BETTER”

LIL DURK – “WHEN I WAS LITTLE”

DON Q FT. TEE GIRZZLEY – “HEAD TAP”

PREZI – “GAME TIME”

