DMX Has To Pay Back Uncle Sam $2.3 Million, Going To ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Jail

DMX's wallet is getting a whole lot lighter.

Robert Longfellow
Source: DMX headlines at the 2014 Masters of Ceremony concert held at Radio City Music Hall 

DMX is racking up the Ls. Besides having to serve a year in jail for tax evasion, Dark Man X has to pay back the U.S. government $2.3 million.

X will be on a payment plan, though.

Reports TMZ:

X will have to fork over $2.3 million in restitution to Uncle Sam. The judge is allowing him to pay in monthly installments of 10% of his gross monthly income started 2 months after he gets sprung from the big house.

And, speaking of the big house, the judge is recommending that the rapper serve his 1 year at the Danbury Federal Correctional Facility … the prison that became the inspiration for “Orange is the New Black.” It’s also where Teresa Giudice served her time.

Uncle Sam always gets his cut.

Clearly, X can still generate money if he owes the IRS that much loot. Hopefully, his time in the bing will get him sober, lucid and back on the right track.

