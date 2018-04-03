Maryland Gas Prices Are On The Rise Again!

Maryland has seen a rise in gas prices within three years and it moved to 15 cents in the past month. Seems people are driving more, and crude oil prices are up $15 per barrel compared to this time last year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Latest News:

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source: Baltimore.CBSlocal

Also On 93.9 WKYS: