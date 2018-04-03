Maryland Gas Prices Are On The Rise Again!

Maryland has seen a rise in gas prices within three years and it moved to 15 cents in the past month. Seems people are driving more, and crude oil prices are up $15 per barrel compared to this time last year.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Latest News:
- Eminem Drops New Video That Brings Back Memories Of His “Relapse” Days
- Blac Chyna’s Stroller Fade Victim Speaks, Says Struggle Star’s Teen Boo Started It
- Full Time Jack Move: Hackers Steal 5 Million Payment Cards From Saks and Lord & Taylor
- Fireeee: We’ve Never Seen Anyone ‘Hit Dem Folks’ Quite Like This
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Source: Baltimore.CBSlocal
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours