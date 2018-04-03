The DMV
Home > The DMV

Maryland Gas Prices Are On The Rise Again!

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Hand refilling the car with fuel, close-up.

Source: Busakorn Pongparnit / Getty

Maryland has seen a rise in gas prices within three years and it moved to 15 cents in the past month. Seems people are driving more, and crude oil prices are up $15 per barrel compared to this time last year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Latest News:

For The Latest News:

Source: Baltimore.CBSlocal

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos