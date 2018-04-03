Florida Teacher ‘Resigns’ After Her White Supremacist Podcast Is Exposed

As we reported last month, Dayanna Volitich was a middle school social studies teacher in Crystal River, Florida. She also had a white supremacist podcast, which she claimed was all satire. She said in a statement to WFLA-TV, an ABC News affiliate, “None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum. While operating under the Russian pseudonym ‘Tiana Dalichov’ on social media and the Unapologetic Podcast, I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests.” Girl, please. What grown woman, who teaches children, promotes hate to attract listeners and followers?

Florida teacher Dayanna Volitich has been removed from her classroom at Crystal River Middle School for reportedly hosting a white supremacist podcast. pic.twitter.com/ldWbOAGRsD — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 5, 2018

Citrus County School District Superintendent said in a statement back on March 4, “On Friday, March 2, 2018, the Citrus County School District was made aware [by a HuffPost reporter] of a concerning podcast. The Human Resources department was notified and an investigation was initiated immediately. The teacher has been removed from the classroom and the investigation is ongoing.” Now, the 25-year-old has “resigned.” We all know that means she more than likely got fired.

According to CNN.com, the teacher “submitted her resignation after it was found she was also the host of a white supremacist podcast called ‘Unapologetic’ and the voice behind a Twitter account riddled with racist and anti-Semitic posts. … On Monday, Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen said in an emailed statement that the district received Volitich’s resignation, but it isn’t final until it’s accepted by the school board. Approval of the resignation will be on the agenda at the April 10 school board meeting, Mullen said.” Volitich’s attorney did not comment.

Well, now she has time to spit her hate on a full-time basis!

