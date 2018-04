There has been a report of an active shooter situation at the YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, California.

CBS News San Fransisco reports that Police have not been able to confirm the report. People near the area report hearing shots fired, police activity and lockdown procedures. However, tweets from people possibly in the building suggest that it’s something going on.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

