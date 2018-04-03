Emily Blunt Freaks About Over Becoming Super Famous | Extra Butter

Emily Blunt has been doing her thing in Hollywood for a while, now this year she has two movies that I’m super interested about. The first is A Quiet Place, a film directed and written by her husband John Krasinski and the second a Mary Poppins reboot.

On this day I sat down with Emily to promote her new movie A Quiet Place which is off the chain and one of the best horror films of the last decade. During the laugh filled conversation we talked about crafting the emotions it takes to pull off a film this good and how her life may change after a successful performance as Mary Poppins.

Check out the interview above and be sure to go check out A Quiet Place in theaters everywhere 4/6

