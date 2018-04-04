Entertainment
Fabolous Officially Charged With Aggravated Assault, Facing 3-5 Years

According to various reports, Fabolous has officially been charged in the  domestic violence case involving his long time girlfriend and mother of his children, Emily B.

Reportedly  the documents include details on  one count of third degree aggravated assault and one count of making terroristic threats in the third degree.

The Brooklyn rapper could potentially face three to five years in a New Jersey state prison and owe up to $15,000 in fines if he is convicted. That’s just the state’s  penalty for the aggravated assault charge alone.

Fabolous is due back in court some time this month.

