Letterman Asks Jay-Z, “Kanye West, Are We Friends?” [VIDEO]

Netflix continues to promote the release of Jay-Z sure to be epic interview with David Letterman later this week. A new clip features the talk show host asking about Hova’s relationship with Kanye West.

As you may recall, Jigga and Yeezy’s once brotherly relationship hit a sour patch with the latter calling him out on stage, and the former returning fire on his 4:44 album.

“Kanye West, are we friends?,” coyly asks Letterman in the latest trailer. In anothe trailer (see on the flip), Jay-Z talks about crying when his mother finally came out of the closet.

Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, goes live Friday, April 6 on Netflix.

The Roc's in the building. JAY-Z sits down with Letterman this Friday. pic.twitter.com/4TxMq6P7S1 — Netflix US (@netflix) April 2, 2018

