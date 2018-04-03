TV
Letterman Asks Jay-Z, “Kanye West, Are We Friends?” [VIDEO]

This David Letterman and Jay-Z convo is going to be one for the ages.

Source: Joe Pugliese/Netflix / Netflix

Netflix continues to promote the release of Jay-Z sure to be epic interview with David Letterman later this week. A new clip features the talk show host asking about Hova’s relationship with Kanye West. 

As you may recall, Jigga and Yeezy’s once brotherly relationship hit a sour patch with the latter calling him out on stage, and the former returning fire on his 4:44 album.

“Kanye West, are we friends?,” coyly asks Letterman in the latest trailer. In anothe trailer (see on the flip), Jay-Z talks about crying when his mother finally came out of the closet.

 Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, goes live Friday, April 6 on Netflix.

