YouTube HQ Shooter Nasim Aghdam Shot 3, Killed Self

The shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California shook the Bay Area town to its core after several fast-moving reports of the incident. As everything settled, it was revealed that the shooting, Nasim Aghdam, shot three people before turning her weapon on herself, with her father revealing she carried out the crime because she was upset at the company.

In an interview Tuesday night with the Bay Area News Group, Ismail Aghdam said his 38-year-old daughter told her family a couple of weeks ago that YouTube had been censoring her videos and stopped paying her for her content. “She was angry,” he said in an interview from his Riverside County home.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday night what Mountain View police knew about her history with YouTube.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers had found a woman of the same name asleep in a vehicle early Tuesday morning in a parking lot.

“Our officers made contact with the woman after the license plate of her vehicle matched that of a missing person out of Southern California,” said Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Aghdam opened fired at the courtyard of the YouTube offices on Tuesday around 12:46 PM PST. She has been listed at both 38 and 39 years of age and was framed as a vegan activist who used social media to address a series of platforms. Outlets report that YouTube stopped allowing Aghdam to monetize her content via the channel, which in turn sparked her rage.

