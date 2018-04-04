Blac Chyna Loses Stroller Endorsement Because Of Six Flags Fight

Blac Chyna’s Six Flags incident being caught on camera might’ve just lost her a big bag of money!

Sources say the stroller co., Momiie, have pulled the plug on its collab with Chyna after watching her swing her baby girls stroller toy to try and hurt the young lady involved. The tea is, they were already uneasy with Chyna’s behavioral issues and the impact it might have on their brand. The fight video was just the nail on the coffin.

A rep for Momiie adds Chyna’s latest actions made it impossible to move forward with their business relationship, “We cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children.”

