Baltimore Ravens Sign RGIII, City Reacts [VIDEO]

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin (RGIII) has inked a 1-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. It’s his third team in four years.
Ozzie Newsome confirmed the news in a press conference Wednesday morning (April 4) and RGIII shared his excitement via Twitter shortly after.
SBNation.com reports: Griffin is now the third quarterback on the roster. The only other besides Joe Flacco was Josh Woodrum. They previously had Ryan Mallett, but he’s a free agent this offseason. GM Ozzie Newsome said that Griffin visited the team to workout last week, and the two sides came to an agreement last night.
Baltimore fans, however, don’t seem to be as excited for the new addition; many noted their preference for Colin Kaeperknick who was being considered for a spot on the team last year.
