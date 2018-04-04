The NFL Is Policing The Outfit Choices Of Their Cheerleaders During Their Off Time [POLL]

1,2,3,4…who are we really rooting for? Not the agency of NFL cheerleaders.

New Orleans Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis was fired from the NFL for fraternizing with players (allegedly she denies this) and posting a photo of herself to Instagram wearing a black, lace bodysuit (see below).

Though the photo got over 1800 likes, one person who did not approve was Ashley Deaton, the senior director of the Saintsations. She texted Davis, “Very poor judgment to post a picture like that especially considering our recent conversations about the rumors going around about u.”

Four days later, Davis was fired.

This prompted The New York Times to review more than a dozen NFL cheerleader handbooks and find out more about these rules. The findings? They are archaic.

When it comes to their uniforms, cheerleaders wear very little on the field; however, in their personal life, like Bailey, a sexy outfit can get them fired. But does that mean they should they all be in sweats? The answer is no, since or some NFL cheerleaders, wearing sweatpants in public was also frowned upon.

In addition, there are physical regulations held against the cheerleaders. These include periodic “weigh-ins” and for the Cincinnati Ben-Gals, cheerleaders are required to be within three pounds of their “ideal weight.” Some cheerleaders must pay hundreds of dollars for their uniforms and even though the median salary for a football player is $770K (as of 2011), cheerleaders are paid little more than minimum wage.

As if policing their clothing and their weight weren’t enough, there are additional personal hygiene tips like the proper use of tampons and how to shave. There are also restrictions on their jewelry and nail polish.

Leslie Levy, the lawyer who represented cheerleaders who sued both the Jets and the Oakland Raiders stated, “It’s an issue of power. You see a disparate treatment between the cheerleaders, and the mascots and anyone else who works for the team. I can’t think of another arena where employers exert this level of control, even when they are not at work.”

Beauties, we want to know your thoughts: are these rules justified or archaic? Should cheerleaders bodies and clothing be policied off the field? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

