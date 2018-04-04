Well Well Well…Former Redskin Robert Griffin Jr. Signs One Year Deal With The Baltimore Ravens! [Sound Off!]

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
This should be interesting…
.@RGIII says he's ready to #PlayLikeARaven — agrees to 1 year deal with @Ravens https://t.co/chltKez48F
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 4, 2018
We have agreed to a one-year deal with QB Robert Griffin.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018
Welcome to the Charm City, @RGIII. pic.twitter.com/x9sof2q8AN
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018
"I felt like he really wanted to be here, to be a Raven."
Coach Harbaugh on the addition of @RGIII. pic.twitter.com/mAXVfLvX90
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018
Ozzie Newsome said “we’re in the market” for wide receivers, and the potential still exists to add another WR before the draft.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018
👀 pic.twitter.com/MMqiI74yQV
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018
Ozzie Newsome announces the addition of RG3. pic.twitter.com/gBM43MCQkI
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018
