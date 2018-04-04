Future & Young Thug “Group Home,” U-God ft. Inspectah Deck, Raekwon & Jackpot Scotty Wotty “Epicenter” & More | Daily Visuals 4.4.18

Future and Young Thug’s Super Slimey mixtape is already a minute old but they’re still putting out visuals in support of their duet album.

Today the ATLiens release their clip for the mixtape cut “Group Home” which features some kids living in a group home that seems to be ran by some pretty weird people.

Further up north and to the east the Wu-Tang Clan reunite (sort of) with U-God, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon and Jackpot Scotty Wotty showing out in the CGI’d up clip to “Epicenter.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Buddy featuring A$AP Ferg, Joe Moses featuring Future, and more.

FUTURE & YOUNG THUG – “GROUP HOME”

U-GOD FT. INSPECTAH DECK, RAEKWON & JACKPOT SCOTTY WOTTY – “EPICENTER”

BUDDY FT. A$AP FERG – “BLACK”

JOE MOSES & FUTURE – “BACK GOIN BRAZY”

MEYHEM LAUREN FT. CONWAY – “VENETIAN LOAFERS”

ERIC BELLINGER – “YIKES”

S WAVEY – “GRIZZLY FLOW”

RICH BRIAN – “WATCH OUT”

CUZ LIGHTYEAR FT. G. PERICO – “RECOGNIZE”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: