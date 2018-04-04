Kris Jenner Reportedly Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Says Nah

We don’t know who or what to believe, but we are concerned for Kanye West and Travis Scott. Reportedly, the aforementioned rappers are now being managed by Kris Jenner—but Kylie Jenner is denying the claim.

Page Six reported earlier today that the Kardashian matriarch would be guiding the careers of Yeezy and Kylie’s rapper baby daddy.

Sources tell us that the Kardashian clan momager is behind her son-in-law West parting ways with his longtime manager Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic, as well as Scott leaving his own management team.

“They’ve been off and on for years,” said a source of West and Zivkovic. “But Kris is in [West’s] ears. Kanye’s been making changes and [he and Zivkovic] have grown apart — but Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye’s all ears. She’s about brand building and is gangster at it,” the insider said.

“She also told Travis Scott [father of Kris’ new granddaughter, Stormi, with Kylie Jenner] to fire Mark Gillespie. They are 100 percent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand.” Scott left Gillespie’s Three Six Zero management last month, weeks before West parted ways with Zivkovic.

However, Kylie took to Twiiter shortly thereafter to tell everyone to pump the brakes.

“This isn’t true,” she said, RT’ing a Complex report.

Either Kylie is running interference or Page Six got suspect info from its sources or…whatever.

—

Photo: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: