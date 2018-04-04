Gucci Mane Finally Paid The IRS $800 Grand In Back Taxes

You can be the most gangsta dude alive, but if you owe Uncle Sam them taxes that’s ya ass (just ask Al Capone). Gucci Mane is well aware of this fact and according to Page Six, the ATL rapper has finally paid the IRS $823,358.50 in back taxes.

If you’re thinking “but he just got out of jail, how he owes that much money?” Turns out that Guwop was owing the IRS for income he got in 2008, 2010, and 2011 (no leniency for having paid his taxes in 2009?). Either way we’re glad that Gucci’s put that drama behind him now that he’s a married man and doesn’t need anything tripping up his progress in life.

That being said, we’re kinda surprised Gucci didn’t just pawn a few of his chains or sell a few cars and get out of that debt a lot sooner, but to each his own.

Photo: Prince Williams

