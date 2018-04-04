Devyn Holmes, Man Shot In Head On Facebook Live, Reportedly Making Progress

Devyn Holmes, the man who was shot in an accidental shooting that went viral on Facebook Live is reportedly improving in Ben Taub Hospital. Allen Tyler, a man claiming to be Holmes father says that he was responding to commands and breathing on his own after being reported in critical and then serious condition.

Holmes brother, Kendrick, who has asked people to stop sharing the video of his brother’s shooting also shared an update on his condition.

Holmes’ shooter, Cassandra Damper, was booked by HPD on Easter Sunday on charges of homicide related tampering with evidence. She was released on $25,000 bond. No further information has been released on whether or not she will face additional charges.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On 93.9 WKYS: