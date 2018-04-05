White Student Secretly Records Black Teacher Saying ‘America Has Never Been Great’

On February 1, a 12-year-old Georgia student at Hampton Middle School, near Atlanta, named Josie Orihuela secretly recorded her sixth-grade teacher Johnetta Benton talking about the term “Make America great again.” According to the recording, the teacher said, “When my president says let’s Make America Great Again, when was he talking about?” The teacher added, “[America] was great for Europeans. Because when it comes to minorities, America has never been great.” Where is the lie?

Also, the students claim the teacher said”Make America Great Again” could be a precursor to “trying to bring back segregation.” However, this part was not captured in the audio. Reportedly, the teacher was discussing the slogan before screening a film for Black History Month about the 1963 Birmingham, Alabama, church bombing. She allegedly also said, “We’ve had great moments where lots of things have been changed. We’ve made a lot of progress. I would say instead of saying going back, or ‘let’s make it great again,’ I would say, ‘let’s make it even better.’”

Naturally, Fox News jumped at the change to talk to the student. See below:

The 12-year-old’s father, Wayne Huff, 50, was particularly outraged by all of the truth-telling, saying, “Growing up here, it’s particularly strange to me. I don’t remember color ever being an issue.” Of course you don’t remember, Wayne. Of course you don’t.

Of course this outrage is BS. It’s not as if the teacher said any racial slurs, cursed, harassed, or pointed out particular students. Even the father, who grew up in the Southern town, cannot acknowledge there is racism, which proves why Benton’s lesson was so important. Again, where is the lie?

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Rihanna Just Singlehandedly Snatched Snapchat’s Wig… And Its Stock Is Going Down

Also On 93.9 WKYS: