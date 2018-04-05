Not Today, Not Ever: Black Folks Protest Thomas Farr’s Lifetime Judicial Nomination

The NAACP and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund are taking steps to ensure that Thomas Farr doesn’t get a lifetime nomination to the U.S. District Court. Farr, Trump’s judicial pick for the Eastern District of North Carolina, has a horribly “racist” history, a Congresswoman and several folks have explained recently.

“We are back again to say to the Senate, you cannot confirm Judge Farr. He is a racist. He has a past that is steeped in Jim Crow and segregation,” Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) said at an event with the NAACP held on the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death Wednesday,adding that senators should oppose Farr’s nomination. “He is a person who supports voter intimidation and voter suppression. He believes in dirty tricks that we have seen across the South for many, many years and has defended them in court.”

Happening now in Cleveland: Local @NAACP leaders, @RepMarciaFudge, and others are urging @senrobportman and @SenSherrodBrown to oppose the confirmation of Thomas Farr to the federal bench. He's #FarrOut of the mainstream and should NOT be confirmed! https://t.co/yxLgukNxhU — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) April 4, 2018

Trump nominated Farr for the seat in North Carolina, a spot that has been vacant since Republicans essentially blocked two different Black women nominees from getting it during Obama’s administration, Shareblue Media reported. Giving the seat to Farr would be similar to when Attorney General Jeff Sessions was appointed last February, Fudge said. Sessions had also embraced racist policies, and House Democrats wanted senators to vote against his nomination.

The NAACP, who also opposed Sessions’ nomination, agreed with keeping Farr off the federal bench, especially with voter suppression remaining a huge issue affecting African Americans.

While we commemorate the life of Dr. MLK on the ground in Memphis, we are still hard at work in Cleveland opposing the nomination of Thomas Farr to the U.S District Court. #FarrOut #IAM2018 pic.twitter.com/GSrQO2GyUE — NAACP (@NAACP) April 4, 2018

The NAACP LDF tweeted Wednesday that Farr would “not rule fairly.”

In his "Give Us the Ballot" speech, Dr. King said African Americans would use the right to vote to "place judges on the benches of the South who will do justly and love mercy." Judicial nominee Thomas Farr's record suggests he wouldn't rule fairly. Senators must keep #FarrOut https://t.co/K0UCVWIoGB — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) April 4, 2018

Farr’s past presented a convincing case for why he would not be an impartial, unbiased judge. The nominee, a Raleigh attorney, is a mentee of North Carolina Senator Jesse Helms, who “openly embraced racism in the Senate for most of his life,” Shareblue reported. Farr also previously helped North Carolina Republicans push restrictive voting laws that federal courts declared were “racist by design” against African Americans.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) had also opposed Farr’s nomination in a letter to senators last month, according to The Progressive Pulse. The group planned to join the NAACP LDF, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and other civil rights groups for a rally in front of the Supreme Court.

