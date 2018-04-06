Hateration & Holleration: Fox News Anchors Exposed Their Racist Behinds By Shading A Black Student On National TV

Hating on a kid going to college is pure jealousy — but being a predominately White news channel hating on a young Black boy who got accepted into 20 universities is caucasity at it’s finest.

We were all overjoyed to see the acceptance video of Texas senior, Michael Brown, who received a full ride to all 20 colleges he applied to.

Michael Brown applied to 20 of the best universities in the US. He was admitted to every single one with a full ride and $260,000 in additional scholarship offers. pic.twitter.com/6a61lAZbgJ — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) March 31, 2018

But white folks were secretly bringing hateration in the dancery. Fox 5 News in D.C. covered the story and slammed Brown’s video for being too “obnoxious”.

VIDEO: #Fox5 news anchors criticizes young black man who got admission into 20 colleges, said its a little too “obnoxious". pic.twitter.com/VzrKizvjQA — Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) April 5, 2018

Dang, even Black excellence isn’t good enough for these folks. Of course they denied that their comments had anything to do with race:

I also said he is an amazing young man. This is not a racial issue. I would have the exact same opinion if the boy was white. https://t.co/gq8Edty0s8 — Holly Morris (@HollyLiveFox5DC) April 4, 2018

But folks aren’t trying to hear that same ol’ narrative again:

Ok so this black kid in Texas applies to 20 of the top colleges in the country, gets accepted to ALL OF THEM. And anchors on Fox 5 news calls it "obnoxious". Imagine busting your ass to get good grades to apply for all the top schools and the news still finds a problem with it. — Derek Vinson (@Lord_Willin276) April 5, 2018

I don't know if it's worse that @FoxNews 5 is shaming a young man for being smarter than them or that they don't actually know how the college acceptance process works. Y'all just mad that he's black 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Sonia (@0FawkesGiven) April 5, 2018

Can we talk about these hating ass, grown ass women on #FoxNews talking about #Michaelbrown and his twenty college acceptance letters and scholarships?! — Shateequa (@YaGirlSP) April 5, 2018

How about we celebrate this young man’s achievements instead of spewing racist venom on greatness. Besides, being green with envy isn’t a good look on anyone.

Do better Wypipo.

