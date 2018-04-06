Stan Lee’s Stolen Blood Pops Up As Autographs on Black Panther Comic Books

Stan Lee is a living and breathing god in the world of comic books but at the end of the day he is indeed a mortal and because of that someone stole his actual blood to use as ink to autograph stamp comic books and sell for a hefty profit.

TMZ is reporting that the man who made Marvel Comics what it is today had his blood stolen last October by a former business associate who illegally had a nurse draw so much blood from Lee that he was left feeling “light headed and dizzy.”

Not too long after Black Panther comic books began popping up at the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. store in Las Vegas with a certification of authenticity that stated each issue carried a “Hand-Stamped Signature of STAN LEE using Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA ink.” As shady and foul as that is, that’s a pretty genius way to sell comics and we probably would’ve copped an issue or two. Legally of course.

The Black Panther comic book in question had two different versions of the DNA stamped signature with a blue one selling for $250 and a gold one going for $500.

Lee’s friend and partner Keya Morgan became aware of the blood heist in October of last year and quickly acted on the information. At the time Lee’s camp believed that his shady business associate had commissioned the creation of pens filled with the 95-year-old’s blood, but now it turns out it’s been converted into stamp ink.

Stan Lee’s lawyers are currently contemplating how to go after the chupacabra who sucked the blood out of Lee’s body for his own personal gain.

Photo: Getty

