This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi B’s Album

a Twiiter user who goes by "Hotep Jesus" was able to get past the "ratchetness" to write an overwhelmingly positive review of Cardi B's new album, Invasion Of Privacy.

Here’s why he sees Cardi’s presence in pop culture as more positive than negative, even if he doesn’t agree with everything she says and does:

Cardi’s lyrics, although inappropriate, speak confidence to women and young girls. When I watch women recite Cardi lyrics, they look empowered. It reminds me of the Lil’ Kim era.

I’ve seen Cardi endorse indie clothing brands and that’s something I don’t see mainstream artists do often. She seems to be for the people. Most artists get famous and lose themselves. I don’t think that will be the case with Cardi.

