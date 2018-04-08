Bravo Is Revoking Peaches!!!

Have you been keeping up with the Housewives of the ATL?

Well it looks like the powers that be at Bravo have decided to give Sheree Whitfield her pink slip! And even though she got herself a prison bae (Tyrone)…it seems her storyline was not enough to keep her on the show!

According to Love B. Scott:

All pickup letters are sent out simultaneously approximately two weeks after the taping of the reunion show(s) concludes. Each housewife is then notified whether their contract will be renewed. Bravo housewife contracts have pre-negotiated renewal clauses/options determining how many additional seasons their option is for and any respective salary increases. New contract negotiations do not occur each year.

Leave it to Porsha to be petty (tho I low key LOVE it!)

Karma 🍑 — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) April 6, 2018

