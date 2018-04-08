Okoye Steals The Show In New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer [VIDEO]

Avengers: Infinity War is a few weeks away and we’re still getting trailers to whet our appetites. The latest again features plenty of Wakanda and a scene-stealing General Okoye of Black Panther’s Dora Milaje.

With certified world destroyer Thanos out to deliver fatal fades, the Avengers need back up, so of course, Wakanda.

The spot features some new footage including T’Challa leading a chant to get the troops (you’ll see M’Baku) charged for battle. Okoye comes in putting her spin on the running joke of Wakanda finally letting the world in on their highly advanced society and technology, only to have to deal with the end of the world.

Oh, and Shuri is seen putting in work, too.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters April 27.

Photo: Marvel/Disney

