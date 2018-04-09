TDE’s Punch Tweets “Cardi B Is 2Pac,” Mentions Have Been Pure Chaos Since

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson definitely knows his music from all sides as both a rapper, producer, and executive. However, his tweet over the weekend comparing Cardi B to the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur had folks hopping into his mentions with rage.
“Cardi B is 2Pac,” Punch tweeted on Saturday. He followed that tweet with, “I said what I said,” with both tweets garnering a flurry of reactions. Even Hot 97’s Ebro Darden fired back at Punch’s statement, to which the executive responded in kind by saying folks were in their “feels” a bit.
While it appeared to be a major troll job, bringing out the worse in people asking for Punch to die among other negative replies, it also looks as if some saw what he was going for including Darden.
Check out the response to Punch’s “Cardi B Is 2Pac” tweet below and on the following pages.
Photo: Getty
