Angie Ange Hot Topic: Virginia Signs The ‘Ashanti Alert Act’ In Honor Of Prince George’s County’s Ashanti Billie Who Was Murdered

Ashanti Billie was a 19 year old culinary arts student who had recently relocated to Norfolk, VA from Prince George’s County, MD who went missing after not showing for work. Sadly she was later found murdered. A 45 year old homeless veteran was charged with her kidnapping and murder. Ashanti’s family began to push for legislation for a public alert system for adults because at the time of her disappearance, Ashanti was too old to have an Amber Alert issued. As of Thursday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed the “Ashanti Alert” that will create alerts for adults too old for AMBER alerts and too young for Silver alerts but are missing and a credible threat is apparent. Ashanti went to Wise High School and her family was pushing this legislation in hopes that it could future victims. Rest In Paradise Ashanti Billie.

