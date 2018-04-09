Watch: Cardi B Goes Goes Undercover on Reddit, Twitter and YouTube

Cardi B is undoubtedly on top of the world right now, and today’s announcement for the rapper was her stunning cover for GQ. The pictures of Belcalis in the magazine have the Bronx princess looking incredible with her blonde ‘do from a few months ago, and along with her cover story, B also made an appearance on GQ‘s Youtube series, Actually Me.

Throughout the episode, Cardi answers questions about how long her tongue actually is, if the personality she portrays on TV is real, and why she’s always around the Migos.

