Meek Mill “1942 Flows,” Chuck Strangers ft. Joey Bada$$ “Style Wars” & More | Daily Visuals 4.9.18

While Meek Mill waits for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to decide whether or not they’re going to give him his first “W” since early 2015, he continues to keep his presence felt by releasing new visuals he completed before serving his bid and stashed in the vault.

Today the MMG rapper drops a new clip for “1942 Flows” in which the Philadelphia native shows how that cream cheese took him from the block to the burbs. Hopefully he’ll be able to touch either one real soon.

Back in New York City Chuck Strangers links up with Joey Bada$$ and stroll through Canal street and punk some cops in the clip to “Style Wars.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from E-40 and B-Legit, Imasu!, and more.

MEEK MILL – “1942 FLOWS”

CHUCK STRANGERS FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “STYLE WARS”

E-40 & B-LEGIT FT. STRESMATIC – “MEET THE DEALERS”

IMASU! – “THE BRIDGE”

NICK GRANT FT. YO GOTTI – “THE SWITCH UP”

RICO RECKLEZZ FT. TROUBLE – “FAKE LOVE”

QUINCY – “DON’T KNOW NOTHING”

DEE-1 FT. CYRUS DESHIELD – “I DON’T WANNA LET YOU DOWN”

SAMMIE – “EXPIRATION DATE”

J. LATELY – “PAPAYAS & BLUNT SMOKE”

MILLY BRAZY – “THEY ON MOLLY”

