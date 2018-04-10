How To Politely End A Conversation You No Longer Want To Be A Part Of

It’s one of the many mysteries of the universe: how do you get someone to stop talking about something that doesn’t interest you in the slightest without offending that person? Most people lie—”Hey Susie, I’ll call you right back. Someone’s on my other line…” Other people pretend like they didn’t hear you in the first place—”Oh sorry, were you talking to me?” But one guy, a genius if you ask me, managed to get his girlfriend to A). Shut up and B). Not feel a way about being asked to shut up. And he was totally truthful when he did it. Yes, apparently, that’s all possible.

Couple is sitting next to each other on the subway and the woman is talking the man’s ear off about her roommate when the man goes, “Katie, if you don’t mind, I’m going to go into my head for a bit,” and now I have my response to every convo I want out of forevermore — Corinne Sullivan (@corinnzo) April 8, 2018

How did she respond? — Publishing Harpy of Misandry (Pam) (@NerdyPam) April 8, 2018

Believe it or not, she nodded complacently and then they sat together in thoughtful silence. #relationshipgoals at its finest. — Corinne Sullivan (@corinnzo) April 8, 2018

Yep, it’s that simple. And a lifesaver:

After 30+ years of marriage, I can tell you that stating your need for "me" time, even in the middle of a conversation, is a life/sanity-saver. https://t.co/E6T3JykkSv — Jacqueline Simonds (@jcsimonds) April 9, 2018

@BeholderSays got into why it’s the perfect strategy and we agree:

I think it's the "if you don't mind" part that sells it for me. Apologies, Katie, but I've hit a limit and need to process. He's not even asking her to stop talking, just letting her know she no longer has his attention. — BeholderSays (@BeholderSays) April 9, 2018

Good one:

“I’d like to be alone with my thoughts,” also works quite well. https://t.co/9kcuiKkPME — mota (@motavate) April 9, 2018

Lol, yes basically:

I’m sorry but I have to stop this conversation. I have an appointment in my mind palace. https://t.co/aVpwYsaouc — Kevin Fox 🦊 (@kfury) April 9, 2018

As you can see, this strategy works great for a ton of people because who can get mad at your need to “go into your head for a bit?” Still, every now and then, you’ll come across that one person who isn’t as understanding and accepting as Katie. At that point, you tried and you failed…maybe it’ll work on the kids or a coworker.

Just tried this…………….My wife did mind. https://t.co/jdD0D1FrRC — graham kinns (@kinnsyg) April 9, 2018

What’s your strategy for getting somebody to be quiet…hush…shut their yap? Tweet Global Grind and let us know if you’ll be adopting this as your new-and-improved method to achieving peace and quiet. We’d keep it in our pocket for all the chatty patties, if we were you!