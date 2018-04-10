First Look At The Set Of The Superfly Remake

This summer we get to visit the world of Youngblood Priest in Superfly. The remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film ‘Super Fly’ is more like a retelling. They moved the world from New York to Atlanta for a coming of age story for this generation. I had the chance to go to Atlanta to visit the set of Superfly. They used Atlanta locals in the cast, shot the film in some of Atlanta’s world famous locations so you really get the feel of the movie.

Directed by Director X this film is trying to capture everything good about the original so much so that X keeps a copy of the original script on him at all times for inspiration. Back in January X wrote, “This is my binder where keep my script and draw my storyboards. In the front pocket I keep a copy of the original Superfly script sent to me by the producer of Superfly ‘72 son. I want the energy of the original to embed the remix script with its power. Cast and crew are all working hard to make Superfly 2018 in the spirit of Superfly 1972.”

While I can’t tell you everything I learned from the set just yet, I can show you these pictures from inside one of the club scenes in the film. You can see it at the start of the trailer.

You can also see Jason Mitchell who plays Eddie hanging around set on his day off.

Superfly stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, and Lex Scott Davis, in theaters everywhere on June 15th.

