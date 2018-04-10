The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat & Squint Meme

This week’s viral idol is Kalin Elisa, the star of everyone’s favorite squinting meme.

When I see a white person in a red hat pic.twitter.com/EIWTXSzBTn — “Win a ring this decade” (@Rodd18) March 27, 2018

While most captions assume that Kalin is squinting to make out something far off in the distance, the original post from March 19 proves she wasn’t looking at anything — she was in extreme flex-induced pain.

When your knees are crying after you’ve squatted for the gram 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vrkXszRkI2 — SheaButtaBaby (@Solo_Kalin) March 20, 2018

In the original photo (below), Kalin can be seen slaying shit with no regard for her own knee cartilidge.

She says her goal in life is to put as many smiles on as many faces as possible in her time on this globe. She might reach her goal sooner than expected, and it’s brought much-needed joy to all of our lives.

You’re so welcome !!! My goal is life to put as many smiles on as many faces as I can before I leave this earth. This has been a treat for my soul! — SheaButtaBaby (@Solo_Kalin) March 30, 2018

Keep flipping to see some of the best memee Kalin’s squint produced. Plus, hear why her new status as a viral idol is messing with her love life.

