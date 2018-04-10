Spike Lee’s Jordan Peele Produced ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Opens This Summer

Our interest was peaked at the title. Spike Lee’s new film, BlacKkKlansman, will premiere this summer.

Timed to the anniversary of the Charlottesville protests, the film is based on a true story.

Reports Deadline:

BlacKkKlansman is based on Ron Stallworth’s real life as Colorado Springs’s first African-American police officer who went undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. Unbelievably, Detective Stallworth (John David Washington) and his partner Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) penetrate the KKK at its highest levels to thwart its attempt to take over the city. Pic stars John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, and Topher Grace.

BlacKkKlansman is being produced by Get Out‘s Sean McKittrick and Raymond Mansfield for QC Entertainment, Jason Blum for Blumhouse, Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw, as well as Spike Lee, and Shaun Redick. QC’s Edward H. Hamm Jr. will serve as Executive Producer.

Before you ask, Stallworth definitely looks Black. So count us in for more the details of how he pulled this off becoming widely known.

