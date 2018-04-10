News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Eve Reveals Janet Jackson Saved Her Life When She Was Drugged At An Industry Party

The rapper didn't expect to meet the Queen of Rhythm Nation this way.

Staff
Leave a comment
Premiere Of New Line Cinema's 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Rapper Eve opened up on ‘The Talk’ about a terrifying experience that left her shaking and hysterical after being drugged at an industry party.

“I started feeling crazy and not drunk, and I knew immediately something was different, and it was weird because I was there, but I wasn’t there,” says Eve.

“Whoever I was with, I tapped them on the shoulder and said, ‘Something is wrong’, and they were like, ‘No you’re just drunk’, and I started hysterically crying.”

Eve explained she was ushered into a private room when she heard a soft, calming voice.

“It’s OK, I’ll take care of it,” she heard the woman say. Eve turned around and saw Janet Jackson standing before her.

“I was so embarrassed and I was like, ‘I didn’t want to meet you like this,” Eve recalled.

Watch below:

 

RELATED LINKS

Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL Debut

As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On SNL

This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish Went ‘Too Far’ With The Face Biting Scandal

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos