RIP: Yvonne Staples of The Staple Singers Dies At 80

Yvonne Staples, one third of the powerhouse soul trio the Staple Singers, has died, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. She was 80.

Together with sisters Mavis and Cleotha and their father, Pop on guitar, the Staple Singers were critical to the rise of gospel, R&B and soul and dabbled often in rock, pop and folk music as well. They appeared in documentaries such as 1972’s Wattstax and are best known for hit singles such as “I’ll Take You There,” “Respect Yourself,’ and “Let’s Do It Again,” both of whom peaked at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

