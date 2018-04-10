We May Soon See The First Black Trans Victoria’s Secret Model — Thanks To The Internet

Most of us can agree that many barriers have been broken and much history has been made in the last decade regarding gender identity. The media may give all the credit to Caitlyn Jenner for making the public aware of the struggles trans people face, but issa lie.

Janet Mock and Laverne Cox are two of the most famous faces when it comes transwomen of color, but another diva maybe joining the list of history making beauties — and social media could be responsible for it.

Trying to be the 1st Trans model of color walk a #VictoriaSecret Fashion show. #transisbeautiful #LeynaBloom 💕 pic.twitter.com/xkLW5W9YqO — Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom) April 9, 2018

Leyna Bloom has folks all over the Internet retweeting and liking her photos, in hopes of becoming the first Trans model of color to hit the Victoria Secret catwalk. Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Carmen Carrera tried her hand at being the first trans model to get her wings. Even ANTM star Isyss was looking like a volable candidate at one point — but it didn’t happen.

After last year’s Vickie Secret show, Bloom took to Twitter to vent about all the caucasity they had on the runway:

All these women of color in the VS fashion show that's amazing right. But they still have way more white girls. It's like every time they added a woman of color they added another white girl. Next year they need to cast trans and curve models all colors not just Caucasians. — Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom) November 21, 2017

Luckily, she knows her worth, and added tax to it:

In the words of Issa Rae, we’re supporting everybody Black. Join the wave and let’s help our good sis Leyna Bloom get the job of her dream.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: