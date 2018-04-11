How Drake Handpicked 5th Ward Weebie to Produce “Nice For What” NOLA Bounce Sound [VIDEO]

Meet Drake’s “Nice For What” co-producers 5th Ward Weebie and BlaqNMild in Bobby Pen’s latest Put Yourself On Podcast.

In this YouTube Live interview, learn how Drake hand-picked these New Orleans producers for an authentic Bounce sound.

He flew them out to L.A., partied with Odell Beckham, Jr. and got so lit that they thought they saw two Kim Kardashians all before getting to the studio to lace the track with their secret sauce.

They also show love and share special thoughts for New Orleans rapper Mystikal who is currently in jail.

As a bonus, BlaqNMild shares a break down of what elements makes the New Orleans Bounce sound (Especially dope for all my DJs and Producers. This is a gem )

