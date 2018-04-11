NFL Owner Robert Kraft Sends Mixed Signals On Criminal Justice Reform After His Meek Mill Visit

Something doesn’t add up. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft criticized the unfair criminal justice system after a visit with imprisoned rapper Meek Mill, but Kraft won’t speak up for quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest against the same system.

The influential team owner joined entrepreneur Michael Rubin on Tuesday for a visit to the state prison in Chester, Pennsylvania to talk with the jailed musician.

Mill, 30, is serving up to four years for violating his probation agreement for a 2008 drugs and weapons conviction. An arrest in 2017 for popping wheelies on his dirt bike and for getting into a fight prompted the heavy-handed sentence.

“Amazing young man. I know how I’d feel if I was in the situation he is,” Kraft stated outside the prison. “Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed. He’s very intelligent. And makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform.”

Robert Kraft On #MeekMill Visit: 'This Guy Is A Great Guy And Shouldn't Be Here' https://t.co/lLSjQjHR1G pic.twitter.com/PPAUrtKDDM — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 10, 2018

At the same time, Kraft is one of the team owners at the center of Kaepernick’s grievance battle against the NFL. Kaepernick alleges that the teams conspired in a private agreement to prevent him from playing during the last football season. The quarterback sparked controversy in 2016 when he kneeled during the National Anthem to protest racial bias in the criminal justice system.

Kraft was one of three named NFL owners, along with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Texans owner Bob McNair, deposed and asked to turn over all cell phone records and emails related to Kaepernick’s collusion case.

The Patriots owner is also a friend of President Donald Trump, who ignited a wave of protest after he tweeted that NFL owners should get rid of players like Kaepernick who kneel during the anthem, referring to him as a “son of a bitch.”

