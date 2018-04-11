Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal & The Comments Are Wild

Our timeline is in shambles over the news.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Source: Splash News / Splash News

There’s no way any of you missed what’s been going on with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. TMZ blew up the athlete’s spot with video evidence that he cheated when KoKo was reportedly 3 months pregnant with his child. Daily Mail followed up with a video of his more recent f*ck boy shenanigans. To make matters worse, the other woman has been bragging about it, posting sext messages, and tagging Tristan in what appears to be a preview of their wack sex tape. Messy.

As expected, social media has been going off about Tristan, Khloe, and the side chick nonstop. Some say Khloe should’ve expected him to do her dirty after what he did to Jordan Craig and others say Tristan has to be stopped. Hit the flip for some pretty messed up comments. People just ain’t right.

 

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos