TIP “T.I.” Harris Has A Business Reality Competition ‘The Grand Hustle’ Coming To BET

Clifford Harris, also known as T.I. or TIP, has announced his new partnership with BET Networks. His company Grand Hustle Productions has a reality show on the way that will focus on a business competition with T.I. serving as its creator and executive producer.

The competition is titled The Grand Hustle and features 16 contestants made up of men and women. The Atlanta mogul has seen success in his music, acting, and entrepreneurial pursuits, and is now opening up the room for one lucky winner to join his empire. The prize of the show includes a 6-figure salary and the chance to work for his multi-million-dollar brand.

Every episode is an hour-long and will not only feature an inside look at T.I.’s business model but the chance to see the contestants work up their deals and prove they have what it takes to be titled the ‘Grand Hustler’.

Watch the premiere of the new hip-hop-themed business competition on BET at 10PM ET on Thursday, July 19th.

