Lexus’ #0To60 Challenge, Episode Three

Lexus’ #0To60 challenge continues as six celebrity drivers are pushing the pedal to the metal for their chance to take home a brand new Lexus for a year. Team Pruett (Tia Norfleet, Lamman Rucker, Redaric Williams) and Team Hawksworth (J.D. Williams, Keith Robinson, Carmelita Jeter) are neck and neck. It’s still anybody’s game!

On episode 3, the teams take on their second challenge in a high-performance Lexus LC 500. With the potential to go 0-60 in 4.6 seconds, this ride will have our celebs speeding down the track in no time.

Just like we’ve grown to love, expect a lot more smack talking, fun times, twists and turns on episode 3. Start your engines and check out the video!

To see all episodes of #Lexus0To60, click here.

